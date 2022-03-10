Report: Chelsea Can Still Be Sold & Bidders Remain Interested Despite Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

Chelsea Football Club can still be sold and bidders remain intersted despite the news that Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the United Kingdom government.

The Russian listed his Club for sale on March 2, but now this has been thrown into doubt after the government annonced his sanctioning.

However, as per Matt Law, Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

The club have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the sale effectively bars the sale of the club following Roman Abramovich’s sanctioning.

In a statement released by gov.uk, it states: "Given the significant impact that today’s sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea.

"This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities."

Chelsea were banned from selling tickets for matches, with only season ticket holders able to attend matches until the end of the season.

Furthermore, the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

Abramovich had reportedly wanted to be careful to who he sells the club to, ensuring that they will have plans for Chelsea future including a desire to redevelop Stamford Bridge.

However, the sale process could be taken out of his hands completely and the Russian will not be allowed to profit from a sale of Chelsea.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but with '20 credible parties' interested in the Club, it is unclear as to who will still hold interest after the sanctioning.

