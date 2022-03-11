Report: Chelsea 'Can't Operate in Current State for Longer Than 'Couple of Months' as Abramovich Has 'Little Choice But to Sell'

Chelsea cannot operate in their current state for much longer than a couple of months, leaving owner Roman Abramovich with 'little choice' but to sell the Club, according to reports.

This comes after it was announced that the Russian was placed on the UK government's sanction list, barring the sale of the club as his assets have been frozen.

As per Telegraph Football, Abramovich may be left with no choice but to sell Chelsea as the Club cannot run for longer than a few months in it's current state.

After 19 years, Abramovich put the Club up for sale in the 'best interests of the Club' following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, with the latest revelations, Abramovich's sale of Chelsea has been thrown into danger of not happening.

Chelsea have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise as profits cannot go to the Russian billionaire.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Telegraph Football states: "Sources believe Abramovich has little choice than to eventually agree to that scenario, with the alternative seemingly presenting a doomsday outlook for Chelsea in which the club remains in a state of paralysis and slowly decays.

"Those who have studied the situation of the club believe Chelsea cannot operate in their current state for much longer than a couple of months before the financial impact becomes serious."

Whilst initial reports revealed that the Russian could no longer sell the Club due to the sanctions, it has since been revealed that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

The Blues are set to hold talks with the United Kingdom government to discuss the next steps, as the sale of the club could be handed over to those who sanctioned Abramovich, with the Russian not seeing a penny from a takeover.

There is still much interest in the club, it is now down to those in charge at Chelsea to decide on the next move.

