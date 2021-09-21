Report: Chelsea Close to Agreeing New Andreas Christensen Contract

Chelsea are close to agreeing a new contract with defender Andreas Christensen, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been impressive defensively following his January appointment and the form has carried through to this season.

The European champions have only conceded once this season, that was from the penalty spot, and have kept 15 clean sheets under Tuchel since his arrival.

Christensen has been a key part of the defence and his future is set to be finalised soon.

The Standard report the Dane is 'closing in on a long-term deal' which is thought to be worth in the region of £120,000-a-week.

Tuchel hailed the defender's performance against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, and his overall contribution to the team.

"Andreas has been very strong since day, can play in all three positions in the defence and he plays with a lot of confidence.

"In the beginning, I had the feeling it was a bit of push to believe in himself and impose himself and trust in his quality because he has everything that we need in these positions.

"Again a very strong performance. You can see it in the minutes."

"We rely fully on him and he’s doing very very good so far and it is everybody’s target that he continues like this."

While talks with Christensen are going smoothly, discussions with Antonio Rudiger are the opposite. Chelsea are having difficulties trying to strike an agreement as his contract nears its expiry date.

On contracts, the club are also set to hand Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho new deals.

