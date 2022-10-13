Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea 'Closing In' On Joe Shields

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Chelsea's overhaul looks set to continue, with Joe Shields seemingly on the brink of becoming the club's new director of recruitment.

The Todd Boehly-led shake-up at Stamford Bridge is set to continue. A Sporting Director is on the cards and now, according to recent reports, a new Director of Recruitment is imminent. 

Ben Jacobs provided Chelsea fans with an update on their club's pursuit of Joe Shields for Director of Recruitment. According to Jacobs, the club is 'closing in' on an agreement with Shields to join.

Todd Boehly

Though the deal is not done yet, it is thought to be close and, should this agreement be reached, he will likely either have to serve notice to his current club Southampton or be put on gardening leave. 

One factor that could lead to Shields being keen on Chelsea is his supposed desire to work in a 'model-led' and 'resource-heavy' hierarchy, two things that Boehly is keen to ensure are in place at his new club. 

Todd Boehly

He recently joined Southampton in July but it is understood that this job was not an 'easy' one to walk into, a circumstance the Blues are looking to capitalize on. 

It is highly unlikely Chelsea will be able to get him appointed in time for the January window, given the need to agree on some sort of departure with Southampton. 

