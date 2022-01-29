Report: Chelsea Coach Anthony Barry 'Likely' to Follow Frank Lampard to Everton as Backroom Staff

Chelsea coach Anthony Barry is likely to follow former Blues boss Frank Lampard to Everton if he is appointed at the Merseyside club.

The 43-year-old is set to join Everton a year after his dismissal at Stamford Bridge.

And as per the Athletic, Lampard is likely to be followed in at Everton by Barry.

However, there is no agreement in place with Chelsea for Barry's departure.

It was previously reported that Barry's reputation has led to approaches from Cardiff City, Aberdeen and Tranmere Rovers but decided to stay at Chelsea.

However, Thomas Tuchel convinced the coach to stay at the club due to his 'human qualities' and tactical details.

It was uncertain as to whether Barry would stay or follow Lampard out of the door as the pair had a strong relationship, undergoing the same coaching course together as they looked to get into the game.

Lampard is now the 'leading candidate' for Everton as he had been targeted by the Toffees and held initial talks, after Rafa Benitez was sacked in Merseyside.

It remains to be seen as to who would make up his backroom staff, with Jody Morris unlikely to join him at his next club.

Former Chelsea assistant Steve Holland has been heavily linked with a move to join Lampard in Merseyside as Joe Edwards and Barry could be on the Englishman's wishlist as he approaches Chelsea.

However, the pair are held in high regard at Chelsea and the Blues will not let them go without a fight.

