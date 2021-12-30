Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Concerned That Reece James Suffered Torn Hamstring With Months Expected on Sidelines

Author:

Chelsea have serious concerns regarding Reece James after the defender was substituted against Brighton and Hove Albion with a hamstring injury.

The Blues fell to a 1-1 draw as they conceded late on to drop two points in the hunt for the Premier League title.

And now, as per Mail Sport, Chelsea have further concerns as Thomas Tuchel fears James has torn his hamstring.

imago1008890749h

A torn hamstring will result in James being sidelined for months rather than weeks if he is diagnosed with a hamstring strain.

This would be the worst possible situation for Chelsea as Ben Chilwell is already ruled out until the end of the season for Tuchel's side, requiring surgery for his ACL injury.

Read More

Chelsea fans have plenty else worry about as it is, after the club havong suffered several injuries in recent weeks as well as plenty of positive Covid-19 cases, keeping many first team players out of the squad.

imago1008890455h

The west London side began the season in spectacular form, with many people talking about how effective both full-backs Chilwell and James were down the wide areas of the pitch.

The defender was pictured leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches after the match, a bad sign for Chelsea.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic are the two most likely players to replace James in the starting XI, with the January transfer window opening as Tuchel could dip into the market for a replacement.

Chelsea face Liverpool in the New Year and will most definitely be without James.

