Report: Chelsea Confident on Double Contract Renewal for Azpilicueta & Silva

Chelsea are confident of securing contract renewals for Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta, according to reports.

The defender's contracts both run out at the end of the current campaign and as things stand they would be free to talk to other clubs from January.

However, as per 90min, the Blues are confident of renewing terms for both players, who are seen as a key part of Thomas Tuchel's defence.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Silva has in particularly impressed even more this season, showing no signs of slowing down despite turning 37 this season.

His fantastic performance against Juventus saw the Brazilian prove his worth, making an impressive goal-line clearance to keep the score at 1-0 to Chelsea before they went on to triumph emphatically.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Azpilicueta, on the other hand, has found himself out of the team in recent weeks as Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen have been chosen for the right-sided role in the defence, with Reece James' fine form solidifying his role at wing-back.

However, the Chelsea captain is still very much part of Tuchel's plans and is thought to be the most easy to negotiate an extension for as he is in love with the Blues.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are also out of contract in the summer, with Chelsea knowing they must make a decision on their future's sooner rather than later.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube