Report: Chelsea Considered Ian Maatsen Recall After Ben Chilwell Injury

Chelsea considered recalling Ian Maatsen from his loan spell at Coventry City after Ben Chilwell picked up a season ending injury, according to reports.

The 19-year-old has impressed during his time in the Championship this season.

As per football.london, Chelsea considered recalling Maatsen but opted against doing so in January.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea took the decision not to bring him back to Stamford Bridge as they felt his development would 'be best served' by remaining with Coventry for the remainder of the season.

He got on the scoresheet at the weekend, adding to his impressive performance against Reading.

There were reports stating that the Blues were considering his recall at the time but this never materialised into a formal discussing with Coventry.

Instead, Chelsea opted to bring Kenedy back to the club and Thomas Tuchel is set to hand him an opportunity to impress.

"Absolutely, it is a clean slate. Absolutely, yes. I cannot agree more," he said. "I think he knows it. I have known him for many years since he was at Chelsea.

"I followed him when he played for Newcastle and I was very impressed with the beginning of his career.

"This is life sometimes and he gets a second and third chance to be here and this is what it is about. It is not about the past, it is not about what happened and what not happen, he was good in pre-season. He decided he wanted to go back to Brazil and take the chance there."

Maatsen, therefore, must wait for his chance until pre-season at the earliest to make an impression at Chelsea.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube