Report: Chelsea Considered Mauricio Pochettino As Thomas Tuchel Replacement

Chelsea sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday morning, not 24 hours after the defeat against Dinamo Zagreb, and have seemingly replaced him in just double that time.

Graham Potter is looking increasingly likely to become a Blue in the coming hours, with the Brighton and Hove Albion manger already giving his verbal agreement during the early hours of Thursday.

Supporters, who are still reeling from the shock of Tuchel's dismissal, are even more surprised about how quickly they are moving to bring in his replacement.

However, it seems the club's chairman Todd Boehly, has had his eye on Potter for a while and was more than happy to rule out the other names brought to him, including Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino on the sidelines for PSG. IMAGO / Buzzi

The former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss is currently without a club after being let go by PSG this summer, following his shortcomings in the Champions League across his two seasons with the Ligue 1 side.

A report from The Times journalists Tom Roddy, Matt Lawton and Gary Jacob has detailed that this caused a similar concern amongst the Chelsea ranks.

Whilst Boehyl and co were admirers of the Argentine's work, they didn't believe he had the ability to deliver at the highest level.

Potter celebrating with Brighton. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

So with Pochettino out of the picture, there appears to be a clear path for Brighton's Graham Potter and the beginning of a new era in West London.

