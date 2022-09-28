Report: Chelsea Considering Clubs In Belgium And Portugal

Having seen how much it benefits Manchester City, Todd Boehly has been keen to create a multi-club network that Chelsea is at the center of. He has reportedly now zeroed in on two potential leagues: the top flights in Belgium and Portugal.

According to Ed Aarons, Boehly has already had his advances for the purchase of the historic Brazilian club Santos turned down and has now delegated this process to the club's president of business Tom Glick.

These two countries have been chosen primarily due to the amount of talented young players that they both produce. The American owner has even discussed which Portuguese clubs to pursue with super agent Jorge Mendes.

In the past, Chelsea have been known for loaning out a frankly absurd amount of youth players every season. This runs the risk of entrusting the development of these players to clubs that do not have Chesea's best interest in mind.

By creating a multi-club set up, the Blues will be able to loan players to environments they fully understand and that will act in Chelsea's best interest. This will help to ensure their famed academy retains its status amongst other clubs, something that is a huge positive.

