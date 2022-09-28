Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Considering Clubs In Belgium And Portugal

IMAGO / Focus Images

Report: Chelsea Considering Clubs In Belgium And Portugal

Todd Boehly has been very vocal in his desire to form a multi-club network, with options being considered in Belgium and Portugal.

Having seen how much it benefits Manchester City, Todd Boehly has been keen to create a multi-club network that Chelsea is at the center of. He has reportedly now zeroed in on two potential leagues: the top flights in Belgium and Portugal.  

According to Ed Aarons, Boehly has already had his advances for the purchase of the historic Brazilian club Santos turned down and has now delegated this process to the club's president of business Tom Glick.

Todd Boehly

These two countries have been chosen primarily due to the amount of talented young players that they both produce. The American owner has even discussed which Portuguese clubs to pursue with super agent Jorge Mendes. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Todd Boehly

In the past, Chelsea have been known for loaning out a frankly absurd amount of youth players every season. This runs the risk of entrusting the development of these players to clubs that do not have Chesea's best interest in mind.

By creating a multi-club set up, the Blues will be able to loan players to environments they fully understand and that will act in Chelsea's best interest. This will help to ensure their famed academy retains its status amongst other clubs, something that is a huge positive. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Trevoh Chalobah
Transfer News

Inter Milan Could Reconsider Move For Trevoh Chalobah In January

By Luka Foley
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Preliminary Talks Have Been Held Over New N'Golo Kante Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Rice 1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still Want Declan Rice For Their Midfield Revamp

By Luka Foley
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Not Scared Of Liverpool And Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Villas-Boas
Transfer News

Report: Andre Villas-Boas Admits Chelsea Missed Out On Luka Modric

By Dylan McBennett
Tammy Abraham
Transfer News

Report:Chelsea Have An €80million Buy-Back Clause For Tammy Abraham

By Dylan McBennett
Tim Steidten
News

Report: Chelsea Plan Further Talks With Tim Steidten

By Stephen Smith
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Chelsea Head Physio To Depart

By Stephen Smith