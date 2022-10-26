Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Continue Contract Talks With Jorginho

Chelsea are resuming talks with the Italian midfielder with his current deal set to run out in 2023.
Jorginho has begun life well under Graham Potter, starting seven of his nine games in charge so far, also picking up the UEFA Man of the Match award in the Blues' Champions League win against RB Salzburg last night, which saw the side qualify for the Last 16.

Jorginho

Jorginho celebrates picking up his Man of the Match award

Now it is believed that Jorginho and his agents are in talks with Chelsea over a contract renewal, after much talk from his entourage about a possible move away for the Italian.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in freshening up their midfield in the upcoming transfer windows with a host of top talents on their radar, so it is still very much a topic of discussion whether or not the Blues will extend Jorginho's contract with the player turning 31 in December.

Declan Rice

Declan Rice remains very high on Chelsea's midfielder wishlist

His team mate N'Golo Kante is in a similar situation, with the Frenchman's deal also running out next summer but his recent injury troubles have put the chances of an extension in doubt, the player currently out for four months with a hamstring injury.

N'Golo Kante

Kante's injury troubles are worsening

With Chelsea known for not being too keen to give players over the age of 30 any more than another year at the club, it will be interesting to see how this situation will end for Jorginho, with the midfielder also wanting £150,000 a-week on his potential new deal.

