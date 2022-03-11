Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Could Be Allowed to Resume Ticket Sales If Profits Donated to Ukraine

Chelsea could be allowed to resume ticket sales for future matches by donating all profit as humanitarian aid to Ukraine, according to reports.

Following the UK Governments's decision to sanction Roman Abramovich, freezing his assets, and restricting money coming in and out of Chelsea, it saw the Club's finances plunge into uncertainty on a seismic day for the Blues on Thursday. 

Sponsors reviewed their position, Three pulled out temporarily, while the Blues - both Men's and Women's team - carried on as 'normal' and won their matches on Thursday night against Norwich City and West Ham respectively. 

They were allowed to do so due to the special license granted to them by the Government to allow them to play out the rest of the season, with the license valid until May 31. 

However, under the license it restricts their finances. Merchandise sales were banned, while player contracts and transfers are prohibited. As is a sale of the Club, but that can be allowed should they apply and be granted a new license. 

One other area which has been banned is the selling of tickets for games. Tickets for games which have already been sold are still valid, but for future games, until further notice they are not allowed. 

But this could all change, as per PA Sport - a 'return to selling tickets for future matches by donating all profits as humanitarian aid to Ukraine'.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston is claimed to have told a meeting with the FSA (Football Supporters' Association) on Thursday that the government would be open to the idea of a return to ticket sales.

Talks are expected to continue between all concerned parties, with Chelsea hoping for alterations to be made to their current license.

