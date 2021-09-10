Report: Chelsea Could Benefit From Club World Cup Switch to Qatar

Chelsea could be set to contest for the Club World Cup in Qatar with the venue set to be rearranged from Japan.

The Blues have made a strong start to the new campaign following a strong start to the previous season as Chelsea raced to a top-four finish and Champions League glory after beating Manchester City in the final in May.

After securing victory in the UEFA Super Cup by beating Villarreal on penalties, the west London side secured seven points out of a possible nine from their opening three league ties against Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Liverpool prior to the first international break of the season.

Chelsea were set to travel to Qatar in December to feature in the competition which brings together champions of the six global federations, which would see Thomas Tuchel's side face a long trip amid a jam-packed schedule ahead of the new year.

As per The Telegraph, the Champions League winners could be set to travel to Qatar after Japan pulled out as host.

A recent statement by FIFA read: "FIFA can confirm that it has been informed today by the JFA (Japanese FA) that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hosting situation in the country, they are no longer in a position to host the FIFA Club World Cup 2021."

