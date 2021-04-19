Report: Chelsea could face 'transfer ban' over foreign players amid European Super League agreement

Chelsea could reportedly be given a ban on signing foreign players after they backed the new European Super League.

Along with 11 other founding clubs, Chelsea backed the Super League which will see them breakaway from the Champions League into a 20-team league.

It could see them earn up to €300 million in welcome bonuses as they eye broadcast deals that could be worth €4 billion.

However, after leaving the European Club Association, and being threatened by all corners of football governing bodies, Chelsea could face a ban on signing overseas players.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden warned clubs the breakaway clubs could be hit by a windfall tax and visa crackdown which would essentially ban the 'big six' from signing foreign players.

"We will put everything on the table to prevent this from happening," said Dowden.

Chelsea are also facing the prospect of being thrown out of this season's Champions League after executive committee Jesper Moller revealed he expects a decision to be made on Friday.

What Thomas Tuchel said on the potential consequences

"There are a lot of comments, arguments and opinions out there and I absolutely do not want to get involved in them. I don’t know the details. I have known the general situation since yesterday like I said, but I have to play my role. I trust my club.

"The best thing is to stay calm, try to focus on our match, which is maybe now a little more different than what it was before."

