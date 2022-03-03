Chelsea could be set to lose Chairman Bruce Buck and director Marina Granovskaia amid the club's sale, according to reports.

The Blues announced in a statement on Wednesday evening that owner Roman Abramovich will be putting the club up for sale, ending his 19 years of ownership of the west London side.

It was announced prior to Chelsea's 3-2 win against Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round.

According to Jacob Steinberg, sources believe that the Chelsea hierarchy duo will be 'unlikely' to stay at the club when it receives new owners.

Buck has been at the club since 2004, with Granovskaia being on the Chelsea board since 2013.

There is believed to be a number of parties interested in purchasing the club, with Abramovich saying in the statement that: "The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid."

The announcement of the sale came just an hour before the Blues' FA Cup tie against the Hatters, which proved to be an entertaining contest.

Luton took the lead after just two minutes of the game as Reece Burke headed in from Luke Berry's free-kick.

Saul Niguez soon scored his first goal for the club to equalise for his side, but the Championship outfit regained the lead just five minutes before the break.

As the game entered its final third, Timo Werner was on hand to equalise for the Blues from Ruben Loftus-Cheek's through ball, and Romelu Lukaku's strike late on ensured that Chelsea progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

