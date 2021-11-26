Report: Chelsea Could Recall Ian Maatsen From Coventry Following Ben Chilwell's ACL Injury

Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Report: Chelsea Could Recall Defender From Loan Following Ben Chilwell's ACL Injury

Author:

Chelsea could make the decision to recall Ian Maatsen from his loan spell at Coventry City following the injury to Ben Chilwell, according to reports.

Chilwell sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Juventus on Tuesday night which will see him miss the rest of 2021 at least. 

He could require surgery in the New Year, a decision Chelsea have yet to make. Should he go under the knife, he will miss the rest of the season.

Marcos Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta and Saul Niguez are all options Chelsea could use as cover for the 24-year-old.

Thomas Tuchel's side also have Ian Maatsen and Emerson Palmieri out on loan, and as per Football League World, they could opt to bring Maatsen back from his loan spell early. 

If Chilwell's injury is long-term, Chelsea could hand Coventry a blow by terminating Maatsen's loan spell. 

imago1007897905h

He has impressed at the League One side this season. The 19-year-old has made 18 appearances for the Sky Blues, scoring and assisting once.

Tuchel was worried about Chilwell's absence after he was forced off in the Champions League following his impressive form this season.

"Chilly is in a fantastic moment. Let’s hope for the best.

"It worries me because he has been in such a fantastic moment."

