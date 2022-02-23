Report: Chelsea Could Wear Club World Cup Winners Badge in FA Cup

Chelsea could be allowed to wear their Club World Cup winners badge for the remaineder of the FA Cup campaign, according to reports.

The Blues claimed the trophy after beating Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi.

And as per Sun Sport, Chelsea could wear their gold winners badge for the remainder of their FA Cup campaign.

Previous reports stated that the Premier League could refuse to let the Blues use the badge in the competition, as they had done with Liverpool and Manchester United in the past.

However, after wearing it in the competition against Crystal Palace, which was believed to be the only time, the league could now allow them to wear it for the rest of the season.

A similair situation could occur with the FA Cup, if the Football Association decide to allow Chelsea to wear the badge on their kit for the rest of the season.

It is thought that the request being approved is likely, as the FA previously allowed Chelsea to wear a limited edition kit for their anniversary in the competition against Nottingham Forest in the past.

Furthermore, Chelsea will wear it in the Champions League after debuting it in the competition versus LOSC Lille, perhaps putting even more pressure on the FA to allow them to wear it in their competition.

The Sun reports: "(Premier) League bosses agree with Chelsea that having the title of world champions is positive for English football and the rules - which banned changes to a kit during the season - have been bent a little."

The Blues face Luton Town in the next round of the FA Cup, where they could be wearing their gold badge.

