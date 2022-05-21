Report: Chelsea Dealt Blow as Real Madrid Make Aurelien Tchouameni U-Turn After Kylian Mbappe Snub

Chelsea have been dealt a transfer blow as Real Madrid are now believed to be going all-in for Aurelien Tchouameni after Kylian Mbappe's snub, according to reports.

With the summer transfer window now approaching, the Blues will be looking to operate in the market in order to compete on various fronts once again next season.

Tchouameni has been a long term target for the club, but the central midfielder has also attracted attention from some of Europe's other top sides.

According to MARCA, Madrid are now set to focus on signing the Frenchman this summer as a result of them being unable to sign Mbappe.

The PSG star has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for some time now, but it has recently been revealed that he is set to stay in the French capital despite his current contract expiring at the end of next month.

As a result, the La Liga giants will be now be focusing on bringing Tchouameni to the club having missed out on his fellow countryman.

It was previously reported that AS Monaco will be asking for a fee of around €80 million if clubs want to sign the midfielder in the summer.

Other reports have also suggested that Chelsea are currently behind Liverpool and Madrid in the race for the 22-year-old.

He has made 49 appearances in all competitions for Monaco this season, with five goals and three assists to his name from central midfield.

Conor Gallagher, who has spent the campaign on loan at Crystal Palace, could also be a part of Chelsea's midfield next season.

