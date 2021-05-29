Report: Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Considered PSG & Tottenham Moves Last Summer

Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger has revealed that he was close to leaving the Blues earlier at the end of the previous campaign.

The 28-year-old, whose current deal at the club expires next summer, wasn't featuring regularly under former boss Frank Lampard and his lack of minutes prior to the January window made him consider his options ahead of the Euros.

"I was really about to leave," said Rüdiger in an interview with German magazine Kicker, as relayed by Sport Witness.

The centre-half has made 33 appearances across all competitions for the Champions League finalists this season, and has established himself as a crucial part of the Chelsea backline since Thomas Tuchel's arrival to Stamford Bridge.

He added: "It was the start of a season with a European Championship at the end, and then I felt it was my duty, towards DFB [German National Team], to look for alternatives so that I got enough playing time."

The report further stated that the club were willing to let Rüdiger leave last summer, but a move failed to materialise despite interest from the likes of Tottenham and PSG.

“PSG and Thomas Tuchel [who was PSG boss last term] were the most serious option," said the former Roma man.

"I also had contact with Tottenham Hotspur and José Mourinho [who was relieved of his duties as Tottenham boss last month], whom I really appreciate as a coach.

"In the end, that was out of the question. In the end, with other options, I ran out of time to clarify all the details.”

