Report: Dujon Sterling in Chelsea Contract Talks After Impressing Thomas Tuchel

Report: Chelsea Defender in Talks Over New Contract as he Impresses Tuchel

The 21-year-old could force his way into first-team plans.
Chelsea defender Dujon Streling is in talks with the club over a new contract, according to reports.

The wing-back is highly rated at the club and has impresseed Thomas Tuchel in pre-season training.

According to Goal, Sterling is keen to stay at Chelsea and has opened talks regarding a new contract this summer.

Twitter: DujonSterling1

His current deal expires in 2022 and with under a year left, he is keen to stay at Chelsea despite interest from several Championship clubs.

Sterling was held in high regards by former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who saw his future as an important wing-back for the Blues.

As Tuchel returned to a back three in his first season in London, Sterling could be given a chance to play as a wing-back for Chelsea the upcoming season.

Twitter: DujonSterling1

The 21-year-old was highly rated in the Blues academy but a serious illness followed by a hamstring injury saw Sterling ruled out for 13 months and has now made a full recovery.

The defender spent last season playing for the Chelsea Under 23 side and trained under Tuchel last season.

Sterling played 45 minutes in Chelsea's first pre-season game, an impressive 6-1 win over 

The wing-back is part of the first-team squad to travel to Ireland for a week-long training camp and will have the opportunity to impress Tuchel further.

With Chelsea failing to secure the signature of Achraf Hakimi, who opted to join Paris Saint-Germain, the Englishman could find himself in Tuchel's first team plans for the upcoming season.

