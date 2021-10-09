Report: Chelsea 'Demand' Emergency Meeting With Premier League Following Newcastle Takeover

Chelsea and 18 other Premier League clubs have 'targeted the Premier League with complaints' regarding Newcastle United's takeover and are pushing for an emergency meeting, according to reports.

The news comes after the Toon were taken over by a Saudi-led consortium.

As per the Guradian, Chelsea are one of several clubs that are in opposition to the takeover and will demand to know why they received so little notice regarding the move.

Mike Ashley finally sold the club after years of rumours, and the Premier League approved the takeover despite it looking unlikely last year.

The report continues to state that the emergency meeting is not to derail the takeover but more so a reflection of feelings.

The Premier League clubs have expressed concern that the Premier League's brand could be damaged by the Saudi Arabia Public Investmunt Fund following 'fierce' criticism by human rights groups.

The meeting is unlikely to change anything but will open a conversation between the Premier League and the 19 other clubs.

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been linked with a move to Newcastle following the takeover and if appointed could make his return against Chelsea in a few weeks time.

