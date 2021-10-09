    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea 'Demand' Emergency Meeting With Premier League Following Newcastle Takeover

    Drama with the takeover.
    Author:

    Chelsea and 18 other Premier League clubs have 'targeted the Premier League with complaints' regarding Newcastle United's takeover and are pushing for an emergency meeting, according to reports.

    The news comes after the Toon were taken over by a Saudi-led consortium.

    As per the Guradian, Chelsea are one of several clubs that are in opposition to the takeover and will demand to know why they received so little notice regarding the move.

    sipa_35457326

    Mike Ashley finally sold the club after years of rumours, and the Premier League approved the takeover despite it looking unlikely last year.

    The report continues to state that the emergency meeting is not to derail the takeover but more so a reflection of feelings.

    The Premier League clubs have expressed concern that the Premier League's brand could be damaged by the Saudi Arabia Public Investmunt Fund following 'fierce' criticism by human rights groups.

    sipa_33487129

    The meeting is unlikely to change anything but will open a conversation between the Premier League and the 19 other clubs.

    Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been linked with a move to Newcastle following the takeover and if appointed could make his return against Chelsea in a few weeks time.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35184698
    News

    Report: Chelsea 'Demand' Emergency Meeting With Premier League Following Newcastle Takeover

    39 seconds ago
    sipa_35189260
    News

    Mason Mount Reveals Favourite Moment of Chelsea Career so far

    43 minutes ago
    sipa_35481260
    News

    Germany Manager Hansi Flick Makes Honest Kai Havertz and Chelsea Admission

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35322693
    News

    Marcos Alonso Discusses Chelsea Future Amid Inter Milan Links

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34759533 (1)
    News

    'I am Very Proud' - Edouard Mendy Reacts to Yashin Trophy Nomination

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35372868
    Transfer News

    Report: Timo Werner's Future Could Hinge on Erling Haaland Decision

    2 hours ago
    sipa_34577582
    News

    Watch: Christian Pulisic Reveals the Strongest of His Chelsea Teammates

    2 hours ago
    sipa_34759533 (1)
    News

    Edouard Mendy Among Nominees for 2021 Yashin Trophy Award

    14 hours ago