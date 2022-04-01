Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea 'Desperate' to Complete Takeover as Barcelona Close in on Defensive Duo

Chelsea are 'desperate' to complete their ongoing takeover saga as Barcelona look to close in on defensive partnership Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta, according to reports.

Xavi's side have already reportedly completed the signing of Blues centre-back Andreas Christensen earlier this month, after he had spent all of 2022 so far linked with a move to Spain.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Rudiger's agents had held secret meetings in Barcelona with representatives of the club over a potential transfer.

imago1010967155h

As per the Evening Standard, Chelsea are now becoming 'desperate' to complete the sale of the club before the likes of Rudiger and Azpilicueta are lured away by the likes of Barcelona.

Due to the sanctions placed on the west London side, the Blues are unable to secure or negotiate any new deals with their players as they have to wait for the club to be taken over before resuming business as usual.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Both Rudiger and Azpilicueta have spent the majority of the season linked with moves away to a variety of clubs given that their contracts expire in the summer.

imago1008434006h

However, hope remained around the duo that they may stay beyond this season.

If the club's situation doesn't resolve itself soon though, the European champions could face a whole host of further issues.

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their weekend clash with Brentford, Thomas Tuchel revealed he is 'still confident' about the possibility of Rudiger staying.

"We cannot speak, negotiate with him and his agent. Fair enough if it’s true that he listens to other offers. That’s the way things go but I am still confident.”

imago1010505983h
