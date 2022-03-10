Report: Chelsea Did Not Trigger Cesar Azpilicueta's Contract Extension Clause Prior to Roman Abramovich Being Sanctioned

Chelsea have not executed the automatic renewal clause in Cesar Azpilicueta's contract prior to owner Roman Abramovich being placed on the United Kingdom list of sanctions, according to reports.

The Blues skipper is out of contract at the end of the season and looks like he could head for an exit.

As per Matteo Moretto, Azpilicueta has not seen the extension clause in his contract triggered.

Abramovich listed his Club for sale on March 2, but now this has been thrown into doubt after the government annonced his sanctioning.

The club have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the sale effectively bars the sale of the club following Abramovich’s sanctioning.

Chelsea's special license takes effect from March 10 2022 and expires on May 31 2022. HM Treasury may vary, revoke or suspend this license at any time and the details have been revealed.

However, the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

It remains to be seen as to what this means in the case of Azpilicueta, who has a claue in his contract that could see Chelsea extend the deal against his will.

Barcelona has planned to progress talks with the Chelsea captain in the coming days after looking like they have secured Andreas Christensen's future in Spain.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was asked about the future of his captain in recent weeks and he said: "I think the contract situation with Azpi is pretty clear. At the moment we deal with it and Azpi deals with it very professionally. We are on it behind closed doors."

However, all contract negotiations must stop until Abramovich's situation is resolved.

It was earlier reported that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

Once a sale is complete, the embargo will be lifted and Chelsea can continue business as usual but it remains to be seen as to when this will be, with Antonio Rudiger's future thrown further in doubt.

