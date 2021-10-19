    • October 19, 2021
    Report: Chelsea 'Discussed' Plan to Offer Mason Mount New Contract

    A deal to soon happen
    Author:

    Chelsea have discussed their plans to offer Mason Mount a new contract despite not yet making an offer to the midfielder, according to reports.

    The 22-year-old has become a key player under Thomas Tuchel and is currently one of the lowest earners at the club - reportedly taking home £75,000 a week.

    As per Goal, a formal contract offer is yet to be made but Chelsea are preparing for contract talks with Mount.

    sipa_35430758

    Mount loves the club and would be likely to renew according to Goal but understands that he deserves to be valued alongside the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner as a top earner at Chelsea.

    The midfielder has shown just how important he is to Chelsea, playing a key part as Chelsea beat Southampton 3-1 from the bench.

    He has also shown his quality for his national team as England got to the Euro 2020 final last season, just a month after Mount lifted the Champions League trophy with the Blues.

    sipa_35189260

    The youngster has also been nominated for the Ballon d'Or, along with another five Chelsea players.

    Whilst it is unlikely that he will win the award, he is to be rewarded for his fine form with a new contract at his boyhood club.

