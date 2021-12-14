Report: Chelsea Expect Cesar Azpilicueta to Commit With Contract Extension Amid Barcelona & Atletico Madrid Interest

Chelsea are expecting club captain Cesar Azpilicueta to commit his future to the Blues and sign a contract extension despite interest from several La Liga club, according to reports.

The 32-year-old 's current deal expires at the end of the season and he is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract with the club.

However, as per the Guardian, Chelsea still expect their long-serving captain to stay at the club beyond the expiry of his current contract.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The defender has been with Chelsea for nine years and guided his team to a European Champions League winning season under Thomas Tuchel last campaign.

However, despite impressing under the German, talks between player and club have not progressed since the west London side were relaxed about the Spaniard's longstanding loyalty to the club.

This has led to Azpilicueta being linked with a Chelsea departure as Barcelona are eyeing up a move for the defender.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Atletico Madrid are also keen on the Spanish international and see him as a suitable replacement for Kieran Trippier, who may move back to the Premier League.

The Chelsea skipper has recently stated that he geels trusted at the club and is focusing on playing for the Blues.

"I don't have any concerns. I feel fully trusted by the club since I arrived. At the moment, it is true that my contract ends in June, but I just focus on what's next, to train and play the best I can," he said.

