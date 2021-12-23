Report: Chelsea Expect Silva, Christensen & Azpilicueta to Sign Contract Extensions

Chelsea are expecting defenders Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta to sign a contract extension at the club, according to reports.

All three will be out of contract at the end of the club's 2021/22 campaign, alongside German international Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger, on the other hand, is expected to leave the west London club, with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain the three clubs most interested in his signature.

IMAGO / Sportimage / News Images / Action Plus

As per Standard Sport, Chelsea are expecting Silva, Azpilicueta and Christensen all to remain at the club after the expiry of their contracts.

The report states that the Blues expect Christensen to sign a new deal with the club whilst Silva and Azpilicueta will likely be handed one-year extensions.

This is due to their age, with Chelsea frequently opting to hand players over 30 just a one year deal, giving them the chance to earn another extension after this.

This happened with Silva last season, and the defender appears to have done enough to earn himself a further year.

However, it is believed Azpilicueta would like to be offered more than an extra year, an extension that the Blues are accustomed to offering to players who are in their 30s.

As for Christensen, he has changed his representatives and agency amid his contract stand-off at the club and talks are expected to begin once again as he wishes to stay at Stamford Bridge, alongside his fellow defenders.

