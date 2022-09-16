Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Eying Purchase Of A Brazilian Club

IMAGO / Sportimage

Report: Chelsea Eying Purchase Of A Brazilian Club

Recent reports have discussed the desire of owner Todd Boehly to turn Chelsea into a multi-club model and they are now looking into options in Brazil.

It seems that new owner Todd Boehly is determined to completely reshape the look of Chelsea Football Club. He is seemingly interested in creating a model similar to the Red Bull club setup with Chelsea as the centerpiece of this potential multi-club model.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Boehly has begun to sound out clubs in Brazil that may be up for sale. Santos, the club who has famously produced both Pele and Neymar amongst many others, was approached but they were not interested in any sort of sale. 

Todd Boehly
This shift in focus will signal the end of the 'loan army' that fans have become accustomed to under previous owner Roman Abramovich. Boehly is looking for a more sustainable approach at Chelsea, with the multi-club model a step in that direction.

Following the rejection of Santos, the Blues will reportedly reach out to smaller clubs in Brazil in the hopes of enticing one. 

This news is directly off the back of other reports that stated Chelsea are looking at potential clubs in Portugal. Owning clubs in multiple countries will allow Chelsea to take their pick of many talented players as well as provide them with the opportunity of loaning their own youth players to multiple different leagues.

