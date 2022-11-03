Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Fear Ben Chilwell Could Be Out For Three Months

IMAGO / Colorsport

Report: Chelsea Fear Ben Chilwell Could Be Out For Three Months

The England left-back suffered a hamstring injury during Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb.

Chelsea are entering the international break for the 2022 World Cup in just over two weeks' time and have left the UEFA Champions League group stages in the best position possible, after qualifying top of Group E following their 2-1 victory over RB Salzburg last week. 

It meant that their final fixture versus Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge had only pride and a confidence boost riding on it in order to bounce back from the defeat in the Premier League against Brighton and Hove Albion on the weekend

So, whilst the 2-1 comeback win last night will surely help the squad remain on track for their final three matches before Qatar, the unnecessary injury picked up by Ben Chilwell has left a bitter stain on the three points. 

Ben Chilwell celebrating with Denis Zakaria v Dinamo

Chilwell celebrating with Denis Zakaria for his debut goal. 

A report from Daily Telegraph journalist Matt Law has claimed that the England hopeful is set to be told that his World Cup dream is over, ahead of a scan to reveal the full extent of the damage done to his hamstring. 

The biggest concern for Chelsea is that if Chilwell has suffered a tear, it could keep him out of action for up to 12 weeks, surpassing the completion of the global tournament.  

The 25-year-old has only recently recovered from a ruptured cruciate ligament and had the entire summer to work on his fitness so it will be a bit more difficult this time.

Ben Chilwell

Chilwell in training for England. 

Should the injury be as bad as it's currently feared, it means that not only Chelsea but England too, will be without one of their most effective full-back pairings in both Reece James and Ben Chilwell. 

