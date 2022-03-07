Report: Chelsea Fear Granovskaia, Buck & Cech Will Follow Abramovich's Exit

Sources at Chelsea fear key personnel including Marina Granovskaiai, Bruce Buck and Petr Cech will follow Roman Abramovich out of Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

As per the Athletic, Chelsea fear that Granovskaiai, Buck and Cech will follow the owner out of the exit door.

Recent reports have stated that Granovskaia, Abramovich's aid, has been left with a dilemma as several parties would be open to the prospect of the director staying.

Further reports have stated that Granovskaiai and Buck are expected to leave with Abramovich, whilst Cech's future is uncertain.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken about Cech and Granovskaia, praising their relationship.

He said: "I will not comment on any speculation. My communication with Petr and Marina was excellent from day one.

"Marina is ill at the moment, otherwise she would have been here and briefed everybody. I hope we can. There is no doubt this (chain of command) will continue for the next days, weeks, months. I don’t know what time."

American merchant bank, the Raine Group, have been tasked with the sale of the club and bids will be accepted until March 15. However, they will be carefully assessing each bid and ensure that the Blues' next owner is suitable.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch stated.



