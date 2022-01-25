Report: Chelsea Fearful of Rudiger, Christensen & Azpilicueta Departures

Chelsea are growing increasingly fearful that they will lose Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta on free transfers at the end of the season, according to reports.

The trio are out of contract at the end of the season, with their departures looking ever more likely.

As per 90min, Chelsea are fearful of their defenders leaving for nothing in the summer.

The Blues are waiting for Azpilicueta to make a decision on his future as it looks likely that the Spaniard will return to Spain in a free transfer to Barcelona.

It was reported that the deal is 'done' and that the Spaniard will return to his home country to sign for Barcelona at the end of the season, ending a 10 year stay in London.

It appears that Christensen could also join Azpilicueta at Barcelona, with the defender in 'advanced' negotiations with the Spanish giants.

They are looking to take advantage of the free transfers in order to spend bigger on a world-class striker and Christensen could join his Chelsea captain in Spain.

Rudiger, on the other hand, was reportedly 'ready to listen' to Chelsea's contract offers as the Blues prepare an improved contract offer for the German.

Thomas Tuchel 'really wants' to keep Rudiger but the Blues have only made one offer of around £140,000-a-week so far which was rejected by the central defender.

It remains to be seen as to whether any of the trio will decide to extend but they are allowed to talk to overseas clubs regarding potential exits at the end of the season.

