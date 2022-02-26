Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Field Takeover Enquiry Amid Roman Abramovich Uncertainty

Chelsea have been contacted in February over the possibility of a takeover, according to reports.

Uncertainty over Roman Abramovich's ownership of the club has surfaced following pressure within parliament this week from Labour MP Chris Bryant, who has called for the Russian-born businessman to be banned from owning Chelsea. 

This comes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine which has led to the UK Government imposing sanctions on Russian banks and individuals. 

Under Parliamentary Privilege, Bryant quoted a leaked Home Office document from 2019 which identified Abramovich to having links to the Russian state.

As per the Guardian, Abramovich has vehemently disputed reports suggesting his alleged closeness to Vladimir Putin and Russia or that he has done anything to merit sanctions being imposed against him.

Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea head coach, has admitted it has distracted the squad ahead of their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, 'clouding' their excitement and minds in the build up to the Wembley showdown.

But it has now been revealed, as per Bloomberg, sports investors and private equity firms, including some from the USA, have begun to draw up potential takeover offers for the west London outfit. 

imago1006808208h

They also claim that the club has 'already fielded' one enquiry for a possible sale this month, with the current European and World champions valued at $2.1 billion by KPMG. 

Bloomberg reached out for comment from Chelsea and Abramovich. However, a representative for Chelsea declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Abramovich could not be reached for comment.

