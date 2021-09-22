September 22, 2021
Report: Chelsea 'First in Line' to Trial Safe Standing as Ahead of Government Announcement

Fans will be allowed to stand in 'selected' Premier League and Championship stadiums this season as Chelsea are set to be chosen among the clubs who will be able to best accommodate safe standing.

Fans have not been allowed to stand in stadiums in the top two divisions since 1994.

As per the Times, Chelsea are one of the clubs' whose stadium can accomodate safe standing and therefore are likely to be the first in line for the trials this season.

Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, the two Manchester clubs, Liverpool, Cardiff City and Bristol City are the other clubs listed as stadums that would be able to accomodate safe standing areas the easiest.

The report continues to state that the FA, Premier League and EFL have agreed to safe standing areas as long as they are permited by local authorities.

It was previously reported that Chelsea would be chosen as they have installed reail seating at Stamford Bridge over the summer.

There were previous plans to hold pilot studies into safe standing last season but these were thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic which stopped fans from attending stadiums.

Chelsea will hopefully have some fans standing in an area of the stadium by the end of the season as part of the new government initiative which is set to be announced on Wednesday.

