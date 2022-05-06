Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Frustrated That Abramovich Sanctioning Halted Haaland Pursuit

Chelsea are frustrated that restrictions after sanctions to owner Roman Abramovich has halted their pursuit of Erling Haaland after holding a long-standing interest in the Borussia Dortmund striker, according to reports.

The Russian was sanctioned by both the United Kingdom government and the European Union as he listed Chelsea for sale, putting restrictions on the club.

As per ESPN, Chelsea are frustrated that the restrictions on the club have halted their pursuit of Haaland.

imago1011693481h

The Blues have been unable to conduct any transfer business, including making offers, talking to players and clubs.

This has led to Manchester City taking the lead on the Norwegian striker, whom Chelsea were linked with last summer.

Romelu Lukaku instead joined the club but has not made the impact expected and could depart in the summer, with Haaland an ideal replacement as the previous priority for attack.

Speaking recently on the summer transfer plans, Tuchel said: "I am committed and I am looking forward to it, and I am passionate about, and as soon as we can act we will try to act.

imago1011705469h (1)

"I would be less concerned if we had the same ownership and we could rely on our structure. We are not concerned, but we are aware of the danger that the situation is a bit more complex."

The German continued to admit that in usual situations, his side would have contacted players, such as Haaland, about their situation ahead of the transfer window.

 "We are never fully sure, but we have some targets, and we will for sure have contacted some players and found out about their situations. Now our hands are tied, we can still have talks inside the building, but we cannot act."

With Todd Boehly's group set to be named as the new owners of Chelsea, the Blues should be able to plan for the summer ahead under their new ownership.

imago1011337104h
