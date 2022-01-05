Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Gave Former Blue Antonio Conte the 'Silent Treatment' Ahead of Dismissal

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was given the 'silent treatment' from the club after winning the FA Cup, before being sacked by the club, according to reports.

The Italian was sacked in 2018 after delivering the Premier League the season before.

As per several sources, Chelsea did not congratulate Conte on his FA Cup win in his last season in charge before dismissing him as head coach.

imago1008817259h

The Telegraph Sport reports that the Blues handed Conte the 'silent treatmnet' after the sucess in the FA Cup before eventually sacking him. He was left 'in the dark' over his future at Stamford Bridge.

This came just a year after Conte refused to pick up the telephone or answer his emails at the club.

Read More

The Athletic report that Conte ignored club officials after being told that the Blues could not land his top transfer targets after winning the league.

imago0034655518h

The report continues to state that Virgil Van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fernando Llorente were on the list that Chelsea could not convince to join under Conte.

Therefore, a year later, Chelsea gave Conte a taste of his own medicine and kept him in the dark over his future before dismissing him just days into the start of pre-season training.

Conte took the club to court over the matter, stating that the Blues did this so that he did not have time to find a new job as the season was close to starting.

The Italian returns to Stamford Bridge with his Tottenham Hotspur side on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0034746442h
News

Report: Chelsea Gave Former Blue Antonio Conte the 'Silent Treatment' Ahead of Dismissal

40 seconds ago
imago1008705443h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Squad for Their Part in Resolving Romelu Lukaku Situation

30 minutes ago
imago1008931142h
News

Report: Levi Colwill Could Return to Chelsea Earlier Than Expected After Impressive Huddersfield Loan

1 hour ago
imago1008930715h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Petr Cech & Marina Granovskaia for Handling Romelu Lukaku Situation at Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1008913881h
News

Revealed: When Chelsea Must Decide Whether to Recall Dujon Sterling From Blackpool Loan Following Reece James Injury

2 hours ago
imago1008889374h
News

Report: Chelsea Handed Blow as Duo Test Positive for Covid-19 Ahead of Spurs Clash

2 hours ago
imago1007454972h
News

'Do I Have to Tell a 28 Year Old?' Thomas Tuchel Sends Brutally Honest Message to Romelu Lukaku After Chelsea Apology

3 hours ago
imago1008898285h
News

Thomas Tuchel Labels Romelu Lukaku as 'Impatient' Following Chelsea Apology

3 hours ago