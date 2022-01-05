Report: Chelsea Gave Former Blue Antonio Conte the 'Silent Treatment' Ahead of Dismissal

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was given the 'silent treatment' from the club after winning the FA Cup, before being sacked by the club, according to reports.

The Italian was sacked in 2018 after delivering the Premier League the season before.

As per several sources, Chelsea did not congratulate Conte on his FA Cup win in his last season in charge before dismissing him as head coach.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Telegraph Sport reports that the Blues handed Conte the 'silent treatmnet' after the sucess in the FA Cup before eventually sacking him. He was left 'in the dark' over his future at Stamford Bridge.

This came just a year after Conte refused to pick up the telephone or answer his emails at the club.

The Athletic report that Conte ignored club officials after being told that the Blues could not land his top transfer targets after winning the league.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The report continues to state that Virgil Van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fernando Llorente were on the list that Chelsea could not convince to join under Conte.

Therefore, a year later, Chelsea gave Conte a taste of his own medicine and kept him in the dark over his future before dismissing him just days into the start of pre-season training.

Conte took the club to court over the matter, stating that the Blues did this so that he did not have time to find a new job as the season was close to starting.

The Italian returns to Stamford Bridge with his Tottenham Hotspur side on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube