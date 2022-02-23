Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Granted Special Permission to Wear Club World Cup Winners Badge in Premier League

Chelsea have been granted special permission to wear their gold Club World Cup winner's badge in the Premier League this season, according to reports.

The Blues lifted the Club World Cup after victory over Palmeiras in the final in Abu Dhabi.

And now, as per Sun Sport, they have had a request accepted by the Premier League to allow them to wear their gold badge in league matches.

imago1010077947h

Previous reports stated that the Premier League could refuse to let the Blues use the badge in the competition, as they had done with Liverpool and Manchester United in the past.

Read More

However, after wearing it in the competition against Crystal Palace, which was believed to be the only time, the league could now allow them to wear it for the rest of the season.

Furthermore, Chelsea will wear it in the Champions League after debuting it in the competition versus LOSC Lille, and if the FA grant permission, they can wear it in the FA Cup.

imago1010005013h

The Sun reports: "(Premier) League bosses agree with Chelsea that having the title of world champions is positive for English football and the rules - which banned changes to a kit during the season - have been bent a little."

The outlet believe that the badges will be worn when Chelsea face Burnley on March 5 in their next Premier League outing as the Blues have been granted their request to wear the badge for the rest of the season.

imago1010082589h
Report: Chelsea Granted Special Permission to Wear Club World Cup Winners Badge in Premier League

