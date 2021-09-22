September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Handed Antonio Rudiger Contract Boost Amid Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG Interest

A boost in the contract talks.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have been handed a boost in regards to the future of Antonio Rudiger despite interest from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports in Germany.

The 28-year-old is out of contract next season and would be free to talk to foreign sides from January if Chelsea do not strike an agreement over a new deal.

As per Christian Falk, the 'tendency' is a new contract at Chelsea despite the European interest.

sipa_35009436

It was also reported that German Champions Bayern Munich have contacted Rudiger's agent and brother Sahr Senesie over a potential Bundesliga return whilst Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in the Chelsea star.

It is thought that Rudiger would be happy to stay at Chelsea as long as his wage demands were met, with the defender wanting close to £200,000 a week compared with his approximate £100,000 a week wages.

sipa_34999843

Rudiger has been in fine form since Thomas Tuchel took over as Chelsea boss earlier in the year and was shortlisted for UEFA Defender of the Year as Chelsea lifted the Champions League trophy back in May.

He is a key cog in Tuchel's side and has started every one of Chelsea's Premier League matches this season as the Blues remain unbeaten and have only conceded one goal, a penalty against Liverpool.

It has been reported that the Blues are interested in Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt for next summer and the Dutch star could be seen as the ideal replacement if Rudiger does depart.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Rudiger 1
News

Report: Chelsea Handed Antonio Rudiger Contract Boost Amid Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG Interest

sipa_35136196
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Several Selection Hints for Chelsea vs Aston Villa

sipa_34884242
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Identify Defensive Target Matthijs De Ligt as Player the Club 'Like Very Much'

sipa_34332481
Features/Opinions

Comment: Aston Villa Tie Golden Opportunity for Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek

sipa_34757574 (3)
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich Contact Antonio Rudiger's Agent Over Potential Free Transfer

pjimage (14)
News

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Ruben Loftus-Cheek Ahead of Aston Villa Match

sipa_35147525
News

Tuchel: Edouard Mendy Return 'Race Against Time' for Man City Clash

Rudiger 1
News

Report: Chelsea Make Initial Contract Offer for Antonio Rudiger