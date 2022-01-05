Report: Chelsea Handed Blow as Duo Test Positive for Covid-19 Ahead of Spurs Clash

Chelsea have been handed a huge blow ahead of their clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final as two players have tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports.

This comes just hours before the Blues are set to face off against their fierce London rivals at Stamford Bridge.

As per cfcnewspage on Instagram, there have been two Chelsea players that tested positive for Covid-19.

Whilst the players have not been named, Thomas Tuchel will likely confirm the identity of those with positive tests as they will miss the match against Spurs on Wednesday.

The positive tests come just days after the 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday as the Reds' assistant manager also tested positive for Coronavirus.

Jurgen Klopp missed the match, also returning a positive test, and Liverpool have since had their Carabao Cup semi-final leg against Arsenal postponed due to Covid-19 related reasons.

Chelsea's clash against Spurs is set to go ahead despite the double positive test as they do not meet the threshold for a postponement and will likely wish to play the match either way.

This comes as a blow to Chelsea who are already without the injured Trevoh Chalobah for the tie whilst Andreas Christensen is also a doubt.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to start in goal due to Edouard Mendy's participation in the African Cup of Nations and this will not change unless he is one of the players who has returned a positive Covid-19 test this morning.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube