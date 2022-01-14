Report: Chelsea Handed Blow as Pep Guardiola Returns to Dugout for Manchester City Following Covid Isolation

Chelsea have been handed a blow ahead of their trip to Manchester City as Pep Guardiola is set to return to the dugout for Saturday's clash.

The match will kick-off at 12:30, with Chelsea starting the weekend ten points behind the league leaders.

As per Mail Sport, Guardiola is set to return to the dugout for the clash after missing the FA Cup third round tie vs Swindon Town last Friday.

IMAGO / PA Images

Guardiola had been isolating at home with his family after testing positive for Covid-19 despite showing no symptoms.

First team coach Rodolfo Borrell took the Citizens for their FA Cup match against the League Two side last week and could have had to lead his team out against Chelsea if Guardiola did not return in time.

Guardiola was one of 21 members of the first team group to test positive and be forced into self-isolation, missing the FA Cup clash.

IMAGO / PA Images

Sportsmail states that they understand that Guardiola was back at the City Football Academy on Thursday after initially being unable to return for the build-up to Chelsea.

"The 50-year-old is set to be back in the dugout for the visit of Thomas Tuchel’s side, although much of the squad’s preparations had been completed without him." they write.

A number of their players have also returned to training since the Covid outbreak and are set to be available for the arrival of Chelsea on Saturday as the two sides face off in the Premier League's early kick-off.

