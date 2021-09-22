Report: Chelsea Handed Blow in Safe Standing Trials Due to Stamford Bridge Limitation

Chelsea have been dealt a blow as the government are set to allow safe standing in stadiums, with the Stamford Bridge reportedly not qualifying for preliminary trials of the change in law.

The Blues had been preparing for the trial period, installing railed seating in the Matther Harding Lower to allow safe standing.

As per Ben Rumsby, Only Tottenham, Manchester City and 'potentially' West Ham would qualify for safe standing in Premier League matches.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It was reported earlier that Chelsea were 'first in line' to trial safe standing but there has been a spanner thrown into the mix.

Rumsby continues to report that the key to any trial being approved is safe standing for away fans but cup ties might be different.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

However, the Blues could find a way around the restrictions by moving the away area for Premier League matches, or just use the safe standing areas in cup fixtures.

"For example, Chelsea could use their safe standing areas for away fans during FA Cup and League Cup ties. Or they could just move their away end entirely for all games... which might be problematic." he wrote

It remains to be seen as to which clubs will be approved for the preliminary testing but clubs have until October 6th to submit an application to be considered for safe standing trialing, which will behin on January 1st 2022.

