Report: Chelsea Handed Blow in Title Race as Premier League 'Worried' About COVID-19 Impacts

Chelsea have been handed a blow to their Premier League title hopes as clubs fear that the season will be postponed due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Cases have risen once again as a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, has emerged from South Africa.

As per Mail Sport, Premier League clubs are afraid that the league will be shutdown due to spiralling COVID-19 cases.

IMAGO / Russian Look

The report states that Premier League clubs are fearful of mass postponements and the need for another shutdown due to the rapid spread of the virus.

There were 42 positive tests on Monday night, the most ever recorded in a single week and five clubs have had confirmed cases.

Manchester United, Brentford, Tottenham Hotsupr and Brighton all saw their games postponed due to COVID-19 related issues.

Chelsea have had recent scares with midfielders N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic the latest to test positive for the virus in the last months.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Mail Sport continue to report that sources at several clubs are questioning if they can carry on in the event of mass postponements, especially due to the congested fixture period during winter.

One solution is to extend the season into the summer, as happened previously but this would be problematic due to the 2022 Word Cup taking place in November and December.

Precuations will be upped as the Premier League look to find a solution but is unclear as to whether the season will finish without another shutdown.

