December 16, 2021
Report: Chelsea Handed Blow in Wesley Fofana Transfer Pursuit as Leiecester Prepare Contract Offer

Author:

Chelsea have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Leicester defender Wesley Fofana as talks have started with the club over a new contract for the Frenchman, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has impressed Chelsea and was identified as a transfer target as Antonio Rudiger looks set to leave the club.

However, Leicester City have started talks with Fofana over a new deal, handing Chelsea a blow.

imago1006527030h (1)

It was reported that a move for the Frenchman won't be made until next summer however, with the European Champions waiting to see how he recovers from his broken fibula and ankle ligament.

His current contract at Leicester doesn't expire until 2025 but they are preparing to offer him an improved deal already.

Read More

The defender has previously hinted at a transfer to Stamford Bridge in the past, revealing that Chelsea is one of his dream destinations.

imago1004996368h

He said: “A club that makes me dream? There’s Marseille, Real Madrid, Barca. In the Premier League, there are Chelsea, United, City… But you have to work to make your dreams come true. Through work, you can achieve anything."

However, he responded to the media when asked about any contact with the Blues: "No, not at all."

With Rudiger looking likely to depart for Real Madrid on a free transfer and Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract at the end of the season, a move for Fofana could make a lot of sense but Chelsea will have to act before he signs a new deal.

imago1004303459h
