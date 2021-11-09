Report: Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead Of Leicester Fixture As Yuri Tielemans Picks Up Injury

Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead Of Leicester Fixture As Tielemans Picks Up Injury

    Author:

    Chelsea have been handed the positive news that Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans is likely to miss their Premier League clash with the Blues after picking up an injury.

    The Belgian international had to be substituted in his side's game against Leeds last weekend after a collision between himself and Whites goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

    Tielemans has proven to be one of the Foxes most dangerous players in recent seasons, with the Dutchman even scoring the winning goal in Leicester's 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the 2021 FA Cup final with a wonder strike.

    imago1002683738h

    Read More

    As reported by Dutch source HLN, Tielemans will be out of action for two to three weeks, meaning he will not feature for his native Belgium during the international break.

    Leicester's Premier League return will be against Chelsea, but the 24-year-old is unlikely to have returned by then, spelling great news for Thomas Tuchel's side.

    Better news still for the Blues is the difference in form between the two sides already this season.

    Chelsea sit on top of the league table, unbeaten in their last five outings, while Leicester are in 12th place, having won only two of their last eight league fixtures.

    imago1007897081h

    Also, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner expected to make returns after the break, Chelsea will be full of confidence come the clash.

    Thomas Tuchel has insisted the aim for his two strikers is to be back in action mid November.

    I am not a friend of deadlines and not putting pressure," said Tuchel. "Both of them have a new target and that target is after the national break. This is what they aim for, what we aim for."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007897081h
    News

    Report: Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead Of Leicester Fixture As Yuri Tielemans Picks Up Injury

    58 seconds ago
    imago1007585105h
    News

    Report: Saúl Not Angry With Lack Of Chelsea Game Time

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007590813h
    News

    Report: Saul Niguez Targets International Break to Revive Chelsea Career

    2 hours ago
    imago1007747062h
    Transfer News

    Antonio Rudiger Yet to Talk to Chelsea Over New Contract Amid PSG, Real Madrid & Bayern Munich Interest

    13 hours ago
    imago1007848772h
    Transfer News

    Report: Genoa Target January Transfer for Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic

    13 hours ago
    imago1007239660h
    News

    Mason Mount Has Not Reported to England Duty Following Chelsea Absence

    14 hours ago
    imago1007760652h
    News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Contract Extension 'Still Possible' Despite Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & PSG Interest

    15 hours ago
    imago1000033603h
    News

    Report: Frank Lampard Set for Norwich City Talks Over Vacant Managerial Role

    15 hours ago