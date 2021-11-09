Report: Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead Of Leicester Fixture As Yuri Tielemans Picks Up Injury

Chelsea have been handed the positive news that Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans is likely to miss their Premier League clash with the Blues after picking up an injury.

The Belgian international had to be substituted in his side's game against Leeds last weekend after a collision between himself and Whites goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Tielemans has proven to be one of the Foxes most dangerous players in recent seasons, with the Dutchman even scoring the winning goal in Leicester's 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the 2021 FA Cup final with a wonder strike.

As reported by Dutch source HLN, Tielemans will be out of action for two to three weeks, meaning he will not feature for his native Belgium during the international break.

Leicester's Premier League return will be against Chelsea, but the 24-year-old is unlikely to have returned by then, spelling great news for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Better news still for the Blues is the difference in form between the two sides already this season.

Chelsea sit on top of the league table, unbeaten in their last five outings, while Leicester are in 12th place, having won only two of their last eight league fixtures.

Also, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner expected to make returns after the break, Chelsea will be full of confidence come the clash.

Thomas Tuchel has insisted the aim for his two strikers is to be back in action mid November.

“I am not a friend of deadlines and not putting pressure," said Tuchel. "Both of them have a new target and that target is after the national break. This is what they aim for, what we aim for."

