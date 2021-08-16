Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Handed Boost as Aubameyang And Lacazette Are Doubts For Arsenal Clash

The forwards may not be available for selection.
Chelsea have been handed a boost ahead of their clash against Arsenal on Sunday as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are both 'doubts', according to reports.

The pair missed Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Brentford on the opening game of the season.

As per football.london, the Arsenal duo are doubts for the Premier League game against Chelsea due to illness.

sipa_33331796

"(Aubameyang and Lacazette) feel unwell, that's all I can say." said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta ahead of their clash with Brentford.

football.london have revealed that the striking pair could miss out against Chelsea, giving the Blues a major boost.

Arsenal started youngsters Gabriel Martinelli and Florian Balogun as Brentford brushed them aside in their first match in the Premier League.

sipa_34410682

Chelsea had the opposite start to the season, coming out 3-0 victors againt Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues looked in control throughout and dominated against Arsenal legend Patrick Viera's Palace side.

Marcos Alonso opened the scoring with a sublime free-kick before Christian Pulisic made it 2-0 going into the break.

Trevoh Chalobah scored an emotional goal on his debut, falling to his knees after a fine strike.

Chelsea travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Sunday and will be looking to add a second win of the season as the Blues look to push for the title this campaign.

Romelu Lukaku could make his second Chelsea debut at the Emirates after finishing a period of self-isolation on Monday following a club record move from Inter Milan.

