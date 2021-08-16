Report: Chelsea Handed Boost as Aubameyang And Lacazette Are Doubts For Arsenal Clash

The forwards may not be available for selection.

Chelsea have been handed a boost ahead of their clash against Arsenal on Sunday as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are both 'doubts', according to reports.

The pair missed Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Brentford on the opening game of the season.

As per football.london, the Arsenal duo are doubts for the Premier League game against Chelsea due to illness.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"(Aubameyang and Lacazette) feel unwell, that's all I can say." said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta ahead of their clash with Brentford.

football.london have revealed that the striking pair could miss out against Chelsea, giving the Blues a major boost.

Arsenal started youngsters Gabriel Martinelli and Florian Balogun as Brentford brushed them aside in their first match in the Premier League.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Chelsea had the opposite start to the season, coming out 3-0 victors againt Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues looked in control throughout and dominated against Arsenal legend Patrick Viera's Palace side.

Marcos Alonso opened the scoring with a sublime free-kick before Christian Pulisic made it 2-0 going into the break.

Trevoh Chalobah scored an emotional goal on his debut, falling to his knees after a fine strike.

Chelsea travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Sunday and will be looking to add a second win of the season as the Blues look to push for the title this campaign.

Romelu Lukaku could make his second Chelsea debut at the Emirates after finishing a period of self-isolation on Monday following a club record move from Inter Milan.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube