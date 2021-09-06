September 6, 2021
Report: Chelsea Handed Boost as Away Fans Return to UEFA Competitions

Fans are set to be allowed at European club competition games from next week, according to reports.

Fans returned to the UEFA competitions at the Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup Finals.

As per Sky Kaveh, UEFA are set to announce that away fans will be allowed at European club competition games from next week, subject to national government restrictions.

The return of away fans will be a monumental boost to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side who will rely on the travelling fans to give the team a boost in Europe as the Blues look to retain their Champions League title.

Speaking on the return of fans to the Premier League, Tuchel previously said: He said: "It changes the whole game and also coaching.

"It’s good we have the experience of half a season. We had a positive experience in two finals together. This creates a certain bond on which we can rely. We are very happy with the attitude of the group and the mentality of the group. Hopefully we can show this energy because I truly believe this is the energy that spectators want to see all over the world.

 "That’s why you go into the stadium, not just for the victory - you go to feel the team, to feel the bond and the special energy and certain attitude in which you can define yourself."

