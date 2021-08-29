August 29, 2021
Report: Chelsea Handed Boost as Government Set to Announce Lift on Football Standing Ban

One for the fans.
A handful of grounds will be able to use designated safe standing areas before the end of the season, according to reports.

Fans have not been allowed to stand in stadiums in the top two divisions since 1994.

As per BBC News, plans to lift the ban on standing in the English Premier League and Championship are set to be announced by the government.

The report continues to state that i nanticipation of the change in law, several Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all installed rail seating over the summer.

This will allow fans who would rather stand to occupy the same amount of space as those sitting, to avoid danger of overcrowding.

The report continues to explain how the fovernment will instruct the Sports Ground Safety Authority to choose clubs for the trials.

With the new rail seating, allowing safe standing, it is believed that Chelsea will be chosen as a trial club.

A spokesperson said: "We are working closely with the government on planning the next steps for implementing this manifesto commitment."

Chelsea could be chosen as they are one of many clubs who struggle with the enforced seating rule as the Shed End and Matthew Harding Lower often see spectators standing during the matches.

The Blues will be hoping to have fans standing by the end of the season during a trial period.

