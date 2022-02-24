Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Handed Boost as Mateo Kovacic & Hakim Ziyech Injuries 'Nothing Serious' Ahead of Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea have been handed a boost ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool as injuries sustained to Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech in the Champions League clash versus LOSC Lille are 'nothing serious', according to reports.

The pair were forced off as substitutes in the round of 16 on Tuesday but have avoided serious injury.

As per Nathan Gissing, neither injury is serious and therefore the pair should be available for the Carabao Cup final.

imago1009779480h

Speaking on the injuries after the match, Tuchel said"I don't know. I should have substituted Kova at half-time so we could have saved one more change. I did not speak to the doctor yet with Hakim, I hope it is not too much.

Read More

"We will take care to be ready on Sunday. We don't like that much injuries and would like impact from the bench in a tactical manner, we hope the guys will be ready for Sunday."

And now it appears that the duo will be ready for Sunday's final, a huge boost to the Blues.

imago1010082631h

Ziyech has found his form in recent weeks and has become one of Chelsea's biggest threats in attack whilst Kovacic's performances this season have seen him displace Jorginho in Tuchel's starting XI.

Chelsea are also battling to have Mason Mount back for the Carabao Cup final whilst Reece James could return to the squad as he is set to feature in team training for the Blues on Thursday.

