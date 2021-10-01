Report: Chelsea Handed Boost in Antonio Rudiger's Contract Renewal Talks as 'First Choice' is Revealed

Antonio Rudiger's 'first choice' is to stay at Chelsea this summer amid interest from Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid, according to reports.

The defender has been linked with a move away as his contract expires at the end of the season.

However, as per the Athletic, Rudiger is happy at the club and wants to stay at Chelsea.

The German international has been in fine form under Thomas Tuchel, being nominated for UEFA Defender of the Year as Chelsea lifted the UEFA Champions League last season.

He has started the 2021/22 season in fine form, playing every match as he has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month for September.

Chelsea have began looking for replacements, however, as Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt, Villarreal's Pau Torres and Bayern Munich giant Niklas Sule have all been linked.

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde was subject of interest from the Blues in the summer, but a bid failed for the French international so Tuchel's side could look elsewhere.

Chelsea's priority first will be trying to find an agreement with Rudiger, who would be free to talk to foreign clubs from January if a deal is not reached before then.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds, but with it being revealed that staying in London is Rudiger's 'first choice', Chelsea will be hoping to find an agreement sooner rather than later.

