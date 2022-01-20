Report: Chelsea Handed Covid-19 Blow Ahead of Club World Cup

Chelsea have been handed a major blow ahead of the Club World Cup as they may be unable to select unvaccinated players as the United Arab Emirates have removed the United Kingdom from their green list.

This comes after UEFA released a statement confirming that Chelsea will be without their unvaccinated players for their trip to Lille in the Champions League too.

And now, as per football.london, Chelsea could also be without these players for their trip to Abu Dhabi in the Club World Cup next month.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The report states: "A FIFA source told football.london that discussions are ongoing around the regulations and whether exemptions can be granted for athletes."

This comes after FIFA were reportedly awaiting guidance from local authorities after Abu Dhabi removed the United Kingdom from it's green list to travel.

The current rules state that any arrivals from the United Kingdom to Abu Dhabi who have not had a booster doce would face a mandatory 10-day quarantine period in the United Arab Emirates.

IMAGO / PA Images

It is unclear as to whether these rules will change or whether there will be any exemptions for athletes as Chelsea look to win their first Club World Cup and become World Champions after lifting the Champions League last season.

Thomas Tuchel has previously remained very diplomatic in his response when asked about his players refusing the vaccine.

“There can be regulations around this,” he said last month. “You have to live with the consequences. But we cannot force people to get vaccinated. I will not change my opinion on that. And I am not the guy to comment on that. There are experts in this country, all over Europe. Ask them and ask me please about football.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube