Report: Chelsea Handed Declan Rice Boost as Midfielder Tells West Ham He Wants to Leave

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice as the midfielder has told West Ham United that he is ready to leave the Club, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form this season, cementing himself as one of the world's elite midfielders during a fantastic season with West Ham.

As per 90min, Rice has informed West Ham that he believes the time is right to depart the Club.

The report states that Rice and his representatives have made it clear to the Irons that they feel this year is the right time for him to move on and further his career.

With the youngster gathering interest from a few sides, recent reports suggest that Rice may prefer a return to Chelsea than the likes of Manchester United.

Recent reports have stated that West Ham will demand at least £150 million for Rice if he is to move in the summer, after yet another brilliant season in east London.

Rice currently has two years left on his contract at West Ham and is yet to sign an extension, despite his side wishing to tie him down.

Manchester United have also been showing a long stand interest in signing Rice, with West Ham also having the option of extending his contract for another year should they be able to do so.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Rice, but with Chelsea in the market for a midfielder a move could make sense.

