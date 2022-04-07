Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Handed Declan Rice Boost as Midfielder Tells West Ham He Wants to Leave

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice as the midfielder has told West Ham United that he is ready to leave the Club, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form this season, cementing himself as one of the world's elite midfielders during a fantastic season with West Ham.

As per 90min, Rice has informed West Ham that he believes the time is right to depart the Club.

imago1011099576h

The report states that Rice and his representatives have made it clear to the Irons that they feel this year is the right time for him to move on and further his career.

With the youngster gathering interest from a few sides, recent reports suggest that Rice may prefer a return to Chelsea than the likes of Manchester United.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Recent reports have stated that West Ham will demand at least £150 million for Rice if he is to move in the summer, after yet another brilliant season in east London.

imago1011057628h

Rice currently has two years left on his contract at West Ham and is yet to sign an extension, despite his side wishing to tie him down.

Manchester United have also been showing a long stand interest in signing Rice, with West Ham also having the option of extending his contract for another year should they be able to do so.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Rice, but with Chelsea in the market for a midfielder a move could make sense.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011116487h
News

Thibaut Courtois Defends Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy After Real Madrid Error

By Nick Emms46 minutes ago
imago0046129121h (1)
News

Laura Ricketts Releases Chelsea Statement Following Meetings With Executives & Fan Groups

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011109300h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Can Only Hope for Real Madrid Comeback

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011109300h
News

Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea to Find Level After Real Madrid Defeat

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011111984h
News

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Blame Chelsea Defeat to Real Madrid on Takeover Uncertainty

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010567957h (1)
News

Raine Group Hoping to Facilitate £3.4BN Deal to Sell Chelsea Ahead of Deadline

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011111984h
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Struggles After Hectic Fixture Schedule

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago0046129121h (4)
News

Revealed: Why The Ricketts Family Investment Group Hold Advantage in Bid to Buy Chelsea

By Nick Emms3 hours ago