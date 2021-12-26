Report: Chelsea Handed Edouard Mendy Boost Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations Call-Up

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost regarding Edouard Mendy's Africa Cup of Nations call-up for Senegal.

The goalkeeper has officially been called up to the Senegal national team for Africa Cup of Nations duty in January.

And now Chelsea have been handed a boost along with other European clubs as they were allowed to delay the release of their players, as reported by AP News.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The report states that: "European clubs were handed a boost when they were allowed to delay the release of players to African Cup of Nations squads until the week the tournament begins after a request from domestic leagues was accepted by the Confederation of African Football."

Therefore, clubs are now available to keep their players until January 3rd, a day after Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League.

The competition begins on January 9th, finalising on February 6th as the Blues will be without Mendy.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, Hakim Ziyech will remain at the club after being snubbed by Morocco for a call-up after a falling out with his manager.

Despite the good news that Thomas Tuchel's side will keep Mendy, Mohammed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane will all be available for Liverpool against Chelsea in the Premier League clash.

Andy Robertson is set to miss the clash through suspension, but it appears that both sides will be at full strength for the top of the table clash in the New Year.

Chelsea currently sit level on points with Liverpool, six points behind league leader Man City.

